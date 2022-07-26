×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Stormers face new French and English challenges

Team heads to France in December for first game in Champions Cup against Clermont

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 14:52 George Byron

There are new territories and teams for the Stormers to conquer in England and France when the Heineken European Champions Cup kicks off in December. After reigning supreme in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against top clubs from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy, the Stormers must now adapt to different opposition.

Coach John Dobson and his team travel to France to face Clermont for their opening game of the star-studded tournament on the weekend of December 9-11...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.