Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
The biggest challenge for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been trying to change the utility’s culture
It’s unclear if his return will be short lived, as minister Mondli Gungubele has not indicated whether he intends to appeal a labour-court ruling
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
Sales at US stores climbed 3.7% as consumers continue eating out despite higher prices
Consumers could be hit by dramatic increases in the cost of transport and goods, say industry bodies
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
EU countries strike compromise deals to limit the cuts for some countries
Desiree Ellis’s commitment and determination delivered rich rewards when Banyana won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time
There are new territories and teams for the Stormers to conquer in England and France when the Heineken European Champions Cup kicks off in December. After reigning supreme in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against top clubs from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy, the Stormers must now adapt to different opposition.
Coach John Dobson and his team travel to France to face Clermont for their opening game of the star-studded tournament on the weekend of December 9-11...
Stormers face new French and English challenges
Team heads to France in December for first game in Champions Cup against Clermont
