Sport / Rugby

Foster not the first coach to touch down in SA under pressure

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 16:03 LIAM DEL CARME

Embattled All Blacks coach Ian Foster is likely to hold on to his job, but he will travel here next week under huge pressure to convince his bosses and the demanding New Zealand rugby public that he is worthy of taking the team to the 2024 Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks have been a little off-colour since Foster took over, but his position took a turn for the worse after Ireland inflicted a first series defeat on home soil for 27 years...

