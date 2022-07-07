×

Former Elephants GM Manana joins Blue Bulls Company

Erstwhile loose forward will manage special projects at his new home

07 July 2022 - 14:48 George Byron

Former EP Rugby GM Thando Manana has joined the Blue Bulls as special projects manager.

The former loose-forward recently played a huge role as general manager at the EP Rugby Union and he served as chair of the SA Rugby Employers’ Organisation...

