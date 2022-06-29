Boks’ young guns still have a role to play, says Bryan Habana

Though the next Rugby World Cup (RWC) is a little over a year away, Springbok rugby’s most decorated wing, Bryan Habana, believes there is still scope for young players to make their mark.
He was quick to add, however, that coaches must be driven by the courage of their convictions when they make selections...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now