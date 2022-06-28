×

Sport / Rugby

Covid-19 rules out Jordan of All Blacks’ Test against Ireland

Outside back joins David Havili and Jack Goodhue in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

28 June 2022 - 16:26 Nick Mulvenney
Picture: 123RF/vectorfusionart
Picture: 123RF/vectorfusionart

Sydney — Will Jordan became the sixth member of the All Blacks camp to test positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but captain Sam Cane said the players were “rolling with the punches” ahead of Saturday’s Test against Ireland.

Outside back Jordan was in brilliant form in Super Rugby this season but joined his Crusaders teammates David Havili and Jack Goodhue in isolation after the positive test.

Coach Ian Foster and his assistants John Plumtree and Scott McLeod are isolating after positive tests and former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has been drafted in to help out with preparations for Saturday's series opener at Eden Park.

Skipper Cane said Jordan is likely to miss the Auckland Test and the second match in Dunedin the following week but could play in the final game in Wellington.

“It’s terrible timing for everyone who got Covid. We feel for Will but there is a lot of depth and competition for places,” he told reporters after training on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if Will was going to be starting or not, but I’d say he was a pretty good chance. It just means someone else will step up in his place and it’s another opportunity for someone.

“Hopefully Covid doesn’t knock him round too much. Realistically he’s probably only a chance for the third Test now.”

New Zealand have a plethora of outside back talent to choose from, even without the fleet-footed Jordan, and Braydon Ennor has already been called up to cover for the possible absence of Havili and Goodhue in the centres.

Cane said a similarly disrupted start to the Super Rugby season meant the players are used to just getting on with their job.

“The team has been really impressive,” he said. “Maybe it’s because we’re so used to it throughout Super Rugby. We’ve just been rolling with the punches.”

Foster will name his team for the first Test on Thursday.

Reuters

Wales at full strength as Francis and Anscombe join training

Assistant:

Assistant coach Stephen Jones expects a very physical contest in the first Test against the Boks
Sport
1 day ago

Pieter-Steph du Toit to miss first Test against Wales

Bok assistant coach Deon Davids says it is important not to underestimate the visitors
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby welcomes return of full stadiums ahead of Boks’ home series

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander welcomes the scrapping of Covid-19 restrictions on sports stadiums
Sport
5 days ago
