Bok prop Ox Nché expecting brutal battle in clash with Wales

Springbok prop Ox Nché is expecting a brutal battle between the forwards in the first of three Tests against Wales at Loftus on Saturday.

Nché, who reiterated the stance of coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant Deon Davids not to underestimate a desperate Welsh team, said they are preparing for a tough battle.

“It is an all-eight pack. If all our forwards pitch on the day, then we are definitely going to try and impose our presence on them,” he said as the Boks ramped up their preparations for the match.

The Boks have enjoyed success over Wales with wins in their past two meetings, but Nché said whoever is better prepared on the day will have a greater chance of winning the match.