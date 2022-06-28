Sport / Rugby Bok brains trust’s selection of Jantjies is brave The flyhalf is not the most popular, and if Boks struggle to dominate Wales, he may face the wrath of the stands B L Premium

Elton Jantjies’ selection in the starting team for the Springboks’ opening Test against Wales on Saturday is as risky as it is brave.

Having Jantjies start and leaving long-time incumbent Handré Pollard out of the match-day 23 is a statement of intent as the Boks spread game time in a key area they will be keen to develop in the countdown to next year’s Rugby World Cup...