Bok brains trust’s selection of Jantjies is brave
The flyhalf is not the most popular, and if Boks struggle to dominate Wales, he may face the wrath of the stands
28 June 2022 - 19:52
Elton Jantjies’ selection in the starting team for the Springboks’ opening Test against Wales on Saturday is as risky as it is brave.
Having Jantjies start and leaving long-time incumbent Handré Pollard out of the match-day 23 is a statement of intent as the Boks spread game time in a key area they will be keen to develop in the countdown to next year’s Rugby World Cup...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now