SA Rugby welcomes return of full stadiums ahead of Boks’ home series

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has welcomed the government scrapping the last Covid-19 restrictions on sports stadiums, mask-wearing, limits on indoor gatherings, and testing and vaccination rules for those entering the country.

SA Rugby had strongly lobbied the government for the past few months to allow full capacity in stadiums and their requests have been answered favourably ahead of the international season.

The Springboks’ home programme starts in July with three incoming tour Tests against Wales in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town. In the home schedule, which is expected to end in September, the Boks also host New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium and Ellis Park, and Argentina at Kings Park in the Rugby Championship.