Stats weigh on Stormers but Kitshoff points to winning ways

The thing about statistics is there is so much to ignore.

You can, however, delve and find what you’re looking for if you look hard enough. For the Stormers, who finished the regular United Rugby Championship (URC) in second place behind Leinster, the statistics suggest they got to that positions despite shortfalls in their game.

That they earned their lofty log position is testament to their resolve, ability to roll with the punches and troubleshoot on the hoof.

They will run out in the quarterfinal of the URC in Cape Town on Saturday aware that their line-out has so far come up short and they need to grow an arm and a leg in that facet.

They are, after all, up against Edinburgh, who boast the best line-out percentage in the competition. They win 92% of their feeds while the Stormers rank 14th in the competition with a success rate of 84%. Only Zebre, with 41, have lost more line-outs than the Stormers, but one should be careful to jump to conclusions before the quarterfinal.

There are reasons why the Stormers have not risen to the occasion, with injury to key personnel the deadweight to their aerial pursuits.

Andre-Hugo Venter injured his ankle against Zebre, Scarra Ntubeni suffered a campaign-ending injury, while Chad Solomon also suffered a knock.

Wilmar Arnoldi was summoned from the Cheetahs to plug the hole at hooker and though Venter has returned, the Stormers are still seeking greater consistency.

They will want to avoid analysis paralysis in that department as they perhaps will in the scrum, where the stats also favour Edinburgh.