Stormers target Scarlets win to secure home advantage

The Stormers have travelled to Wales without livewire Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

They play the Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday in their last United Rugby Championship (URC) league match before they take their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Stefan Ungerer is the second scrumhalf in the touring team with Paul de Wet the likely starter on Saturday. Hooker Andre-Hugo Venter is fit again and took his place in the 24-man touring group.

Jantjies was in the starting line-up for their crunch clash against Leinster at the end of April but it is not clear whether he is nursing an injury.