×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Lions look to the future as they head to Newport without captain Odendaal

17 May 2022 - 17:41 Liam Del Carme
Burger Odendaal of the Lions. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
Burger Odendaal of the Lions. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN

The Lions have looked to the future by omitting captain Burger Odendaal from their squad to play the Dragons in Newport on Saturday.  

The match will be their last in this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC)‚ which would have been Odendaals swansong in the competition before leaving for Wasps.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said leaving Odendaal behind would broaden the experience of players yet to play abroad.

“He’s been unbelievable for us but we are looking ahead a little in this fixture‚” said Van Rooyen of Odendaal. “Its a perfect situation for our three young centres to experience an away game in Europe. It is not ideal for Burger, but it is important for the team. We want the young centres to express themselves away against an international team.”

 The Lions have also omitted Odendaal’s regular centre partner, Wandisile Simelane‚ who has “bad flu”.

Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie is recovering from Covid-19 and was also overlooked.

The team will be captained by lock Reinhard Nothnagel.

With the Lions out of the running for a place in the quarterfinals‚ Van Rooyen saw an opportunity to build for the future.

“It gives us an opportunity as a franchise to cast our eye towards the future‚ and we believe the bulk of this group will form part of that core. Once again‚ this approach is in line with our strategy of developing within our structures, and some of these names are proof of that.

“In saying that‚ the Dragons will be a tough outfit to play in their own backyard. However‚ it offers a few of our players an opportunity to impress‚” said the coach.

Though the Dragons are second-last on the points table with just two wins from 17 matches‚ Van Rooyen said they are not taking them lightly.

“We won’t get caught about where they are on the log. The past two weeks they’ve improved their work rate and physicality.

“It is important for us to grow our game management but also play an attacking brand where we play with tempo and physicality.

“The past two games we probably weren’t as consistent in our defence as the game before that. It is important we sort out our ruck defence.”

Lions  squad: Forwards: Sti Sithole‚ JP Smith‚ Jannie du Plessis‚ Jaco Visagie‚ PJ Botha‚ Ruan Dreyer‚ Asenathi Ntlabakanye‚ Reinhard Nothnagel (captain)‚ Ruan Venter‚ Ruben Schoeman‚ Sibusiso Sangweni‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ Francke Horn‚ Jarod Cairns‚ Morne Brandon‚ PJ Steenkamp. Backs: Morne van den Berg (vice-captain)‚ Andre Warner‚ Jordan Hendrikse‚ Tiaan Swanepoel‚ Matt More‚ Manuel Rass‚ Henco van Wyk‚ Edwill van der Merwe‚ Stean Pienaar‚ Quan Horn‚ Sanele Nohamba‚ Rabz Maxwane.

World Rugby clamps down on ‘water boy’ Rassie tactic

The body has moved to limit on-field coaching that drew ire after the SA coach used the break to pass on instructions
Sport
2 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Lions documentary provides food for thought

Now would be a better time for the Lions tour because the Boks are in better form and crowds are allowed at stadiums
Opinion
2 days ago

Throw young Boks in deep end ahead of World Cup, says Beast Mtawarira

Former Sharks stalwart believes it is crucial for technical team to create depth by blooding upcoming players
Sport
2 days ago

Elton Jantjies released on bail after arrest at OR Tambo Airport

The Springbok flyhalf was held on a charge of malicious damage to property of an airline
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pirates need to pull up their socks for Confed ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Trainer Snaith hails dual July winner as ‘Federer ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Woods will not face Mickelson at PGA Championship
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Milan clubs primed for dramatic finale
Sport / Soccer
5.
World Rugby clamps down on ‘water boy’ Rassie ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.