Throw young Boks in deep end ahead of World Cup, says Beast Mtawarira
Former Sharks stalwart believes it is crucial for technical team to create depth by blooding upcoming players
15 May 2022 - 19:12
Former Springbok star prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira strongly believes building squad depth and blooding youngsters should be a top priority for national team coaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The Boks will kick off their 2022 season against Wales in an incoming three-match series from July 2 before they move on to the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks, Wallabies and Argentina...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now