Throw young Boks in deep end ahead of World Cup, says Beast Mtawarira

Former Springbok star prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira strongly believes building squad depth and blooding youngsters should be a top priority for national team coaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Boks will kick off their 2022 season against Wales in an incoming three-match series from July 2 before they move on to the Rugby Championship against the All Blacks, Wallabies and Argentina...