×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Elton Jantjies released on bail after arrest at OR Tambo Airport

15 May 2022 - 19:11 Isaac Mahlangu
Elton Jantjies. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Elton Jantjies. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was temporarily detained by Gauteng police on Sunday on a malicious damage to property charge. 

Jantjies, 31, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport shortly after landing from Dubai. He allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline he had flown with from the United Arab Emirates.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Jantjies was released on bail.

“The SAPS [SA Police Service] can confirm that the 31-year-old man who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for malicious damage to property has been released on bail,” Mathe said.

She confirmed that the case was in relation to the flyhalf damaging property belonging to the airline he flew with from Dubai.

Jantjies is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday. He was released on R1,000 bail.

The former Lions player was a recipient of the Saru Young Player of the Year award in 2010 and the SA U20 Player of the Year award in the same year.

He made his professional debut with the Golden Lions in 2011 and went on to play for the Springboks and later for Japanese side NTT Red Hurricanes in the Japan Rugby Football Union.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Milan clubs primed for dramatic finale
Sport / Soccer
2.
Elton Jantjies released on bail after arrest at ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe denies muzzling Ria ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
CSA affirms faith in Boucher, says coach will ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Paul Adams says he will not testify at Boucher ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Lions documentary provides food for thought

Opinion / Columnists

Rugby body confirms Australia as host of 2027 World Cup

Sport / Rugby

MARK ETHERIDGE: Resilient Roos taking women to rugby’s heights

Sport / Rugby

Bok winger Sbu Nkosi thrilled to be joining Bulls

Sport / Rugby

Bulls captain Coetzee aims to improve game amid Bok snub

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.