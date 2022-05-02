×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Rugby

Bulls coach Jake White to focus on player management ahead of URC play-offs

Coach wants to keep his squad hungry and fresh and also give some players who have had limited game time a go in the Currie Cup

02 May 2022 - 21:32 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bulls winger Madosh Tambwe in action during their United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld, April 29 2022. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
Bulls winger Madosh Tambwe in action during their United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld, April 29 2022. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES

With a United Rugby Championship (URC) play-off spot virtually guaranteed after their 29-17 win over the Glasgow Warriors on Friday night at Loftus, Bulls coach Jake White says the next few weeks are going to be about managing the players.

The Bulls return to URC action on May 20 when they visit the Ospreys in Swansea for their last match of the round-robin stages. In between,  the Bulls have the Currie Cup, and there are also Springbok alignment camps.

After the win over the Warriors which took the Bulls to the top half of the table, White said he will give some of the players opportunities during the Currie Cup to get the necessary game time.

“We looked a bit flat last week against Benetton because we had those two weeks off. I think the next few weeks are going to be about player management,” he said.

“It is going to be about keeping the squad hungry and fresh but also give some guys like Harold Vorster, who have had limited time, a go in the Currie Cup. I’ll also have to look at the combinations and who is available.

“We have five guys going to the Springbok alignment camps and that disrupts preparations a bit as well. Once I get a medical report and feedback from the doctor and have a look at the log on Saturday night to see where we are, it will give me a better understanding of what I need to do next.”

Looking back at the bonus-point win over the Warriors, White was not happy with the team’s performance.

“I told the players that the Warriors are a top team, they have been consistent and they have been in the top half of the table since the beginning. Next week they are off to play Lyon in the quarterfinals of the Challenge Cup.

“I am happy we got a bonus point and we showed lots of character from where we were a couple of weeks ago. We were second from the bottom on the log and all of a sudden we are second.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stormers keep on trucking‚ but coach eyes extra ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Galaxy ease out of relegation zone with win over ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Curwin Bosch the best Sharks have, says coach ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Graeme Smith feels ‘completely vindicated’ after ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Narrow Creek’s good year set to continue at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Stormers keep on trucking‚ but coach eyes extra gear

Sport / Rugby

Bulls captain Coetzee wary of dangerous Glasgow Warriors

Sport / Rugby

Stormers look to Gelant against Leinster

Sport / Rugby

Sharks aiming higher than the URC quarterfinals

Sport / Rugby

Stormers snare backup hooker from Cheetahs

Sport / Rugby

I’m proud of how Bosch stood up, says Sharks coach

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Success in Europe may make cut from Currie Cup necessary for URC ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.