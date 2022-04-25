I’m proud of how Bosch stood up, says Sharks coach

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is happy with how his first-choice flyhalf and sometimes maligned Curwin Bosch is proving his doubters wrong.

Bosch was one of the influential players for the Sharks when they claimed a bonus-point 28-23 victory over United Rugby Championship (URC) log leaders Leinster at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night.

Everitt’s men were made to dig deep to beat the log leaders, who came to SA without some of their experienced stars.

Bosch had a shaky start to the match as he missed two penalties in the opening 15 minutes. To be fair, one of those was from the Sharks’ own half (58m) and he narrowly missed.

The 24-year-old has struggled with confidence and saw his performance take a knock in 2021, when he found himself at a crossroads on whether to stay at the Sharks or move on.

Everitt’s belief and continued backing of Bosch might be the reason the player is still in SA, or at the Sharks.

“We are happy for him. Curwin has been criticised a lot and I was criticised for selecting him, but my feeling is that form is temporary and class is permanent,” Everitt said.

“He is certainly starting to show that he has an all-round game. When he missed those kicks against Edinburgh that night everyone criticised him for his performance. But his performance was good apart from the goal kicking.”