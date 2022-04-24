Rassie hails Stormers’ Roos for performance against Glasgow Warriors

It looks like talented Stormers loose forward Evan Roos handled his surprise mission from the Springboks' recent alignment camp quite well.

The young eighthman delivered another superb performance for the Stormers who defeated Scottish side Glasgow Warriors 32-7 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Cape Town on Friday night.

Roos did not just help his side to the second spot on the URC table, but also earned the respect of SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus.

Roos, who has been performing well for the Capetonians in the URC, was overlooked for the recent Boks alignment camp that was held in Durban and that led to a public outcry.

The Bok selectors opted to invite equally talented Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw to the camp. But Erasmus shocked many when he took to social media after Friday’s fixture to commend Roos,