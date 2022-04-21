Stormers’ loss of Fourie a setback ahead of Warriors clash

Deon Fourie’s absence will come as a huge blow to a Stormers hoping to secure a seventh straight win at home in the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Glasgow Warriors on Friday.

Fourie has not fully recovered from a leg injury and will sit this one out.

The combative loose forward and former hooker has become a vital part of the Stormers’ armoury. He is an understated but resourceful and dogged flank who has helped to bring balance to their game.

In attack he pops up in places you would least expect, but it is his ability to stunt the opposition’s momentum, especially the timing of his steals at the breakdown, that makes him such an asset. At 20 Fourie has the tournament’s highest number of turnovers.

What the Stormers may lose, especially when they are on the back foot, they will partly gain in replacement Junior Pokomela’s industry in attack.