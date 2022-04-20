×

Sport / Rugby

Odendaal set for a Lions collision course with Ireland’s Aki

20 April 2022 - 18:27 Liam Del Carme
Bulls player Burger Odendaal in action in a Super Rugby match against Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/LEE WARREN
The Lions built much of their four-match winning run on the back of sterling performances from Burger Odendaal and they will be buoyed by the captain’s return for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Connacht at Ellis Park.

That winning streak was snapped by the Sharks in Durban‚ which was the second of two matches the centre missed due to Covid-19 protocols.

His availability along with hooker Jaco Visagie and tighthead prop Carlu Sadie since their last URC game will widen the Lions selection options‚ a problem assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher is happy to grapple with.

“It is good to have tough choices to make in terms of selection‚” said Loubscher. “Burger is back in training and we had Jaco Visagie playing in that Currie Cup game against Griquas.

“Carlu Sadie is also back in training and he played that game against Griquas. Everyone will be available for the last few games.

“From an injury point of view‚ it is just positives so we are looking forward to another opportunity against Connacht to get back to winning ways.”

Odendaals inclusion puts him on a collision course with Ireland international Bundee Aki, who has been included in the touring teams 28-man squad along with fellow Ireland internationals Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen.

Akis direct running will severely test the Lions in midfield but Odendaal has dealt with similar challenges before.

Having lost all but one of their derby matches, the Lions may no longer be in contention for conference honours but they can still eye a spot in the top 10‚ especially if they beat Connacht‚ the current occupiers of that position.

Mathematically, the Lions can still finish inside the top eight and the play-offs but that will require a highly improbable sequence of results. The Lions, though‚ have pride to play for.

Leinster wary of Sharks but they have bigger fish to fry

Competition favourites make sweeping changes for their SA tour
Sport
2 hours ago

Calm-headed Pienaar crucial for Cheetahs, says coach

Hawies Fourie describes the veteran as a special person and player possessing all the skills
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers have their eyes on Champions Cup

Coach John Dobson says his team worked hard work to win eight of their last 10 games and do not worry about losing their momentum
Sport
1 week ago
