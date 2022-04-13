×

Sport / Rugby

Stormers have their eyes on Champions Cup

Coach John Dobson says his team worked hard work to win eight of their last 10 games and do not worry about losing their momentum

13 April 2022 - 17:29 George Byron

With his resurgent team riding the crest of a wave after beating the Bulls, a berth in the money-spinning Heineken Champions Cup has become a reality for the Stormers, says coach John Dobson.

Thanks to their 19-17 victory over the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers moved one point clear at the top of the SA conference...

