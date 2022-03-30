Stormers’ prospects take flight, but there’s much drag
Cape side has to remedy tactical kicking and discipline in the run-up to Saturday’s match against the Ospreys
30 March 2022 - 18:49
The Stormers’ credentials in the United Rugby Championship (URC) have soared on the back of a run that has brought just one defeat from their past eight matches.
They may not be contenders to top the league stages, but they are very much in the running to finish top of the SA conference and earn a favourable draw for the knockout stages. Despite their courageous win over Ulster in Cape Town at the weekend, they have much to chew on in preparation for their match against the Ospreys on Saturday...
