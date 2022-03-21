Stormers too strong for Cardiff in Cape Town heat

The Stormers consolidated their position in the top eight of the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a 40-3 victory (19-3 at half time) over Cardiff on a hot Sunday afternoon in Cape Town.

The Capetonians were in control for most of the encounter and scored six tries without reply, again defending well, but they stuttered at times and squandered a number of opportunities.

Three tries on either side of the break were more than enough though as the Stormers, whose discipline was also good, moved up one spot on the log to seventh.

Cardiff started well and were camped in the Stormers’ half in the first 15 minutes, mainly thanks to some clever tactical kicking, while they also led 3-0 on the scoreboard courtesy of an early penalty goal by Jarrod Evans.

The hosts weathered the storm and when presented attacking opportunities they pounced, with fullback Warrick Gelant instrumental in their three first-half tries.