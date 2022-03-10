Suspended WP president Zelt Marais questions Saru’s legitimacy

Dissident Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Zelt Marais says he will no longer recognise the SA Rugby Union (Saru) as custodian of the sport in this country.

Saru, who run the affairs of WP through their administrator Rian Oberholzer, suspended Marais and the rest of his executive, but the official has become more vocal in his criticism of the controlling body.

He wants control of WP restored to the officials elected by the clubs, while stressing the view Saru should get their own house in order.

Marais in particular took issue with the governing body for their failure to act on the matter relating to SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux and the R37m he was ordered to pay Stellenbosch University. Last December, Roux lost his appeal against a 2020 arbitration finding that he made unauthorised payments during his tenure at the university.

Marais has questioned the legitimacy of Saru, and plans to bring matters to a head at a WPRFU meeting on March 21. He also took aim at the media.