Blitzboks defeat Argentina to claim top honours at Malaga Sevens

Selvyn Davids scored a dramatic try deep into extra time as SA defeated Argentina 24-17 to claim the inaugural Malaga Sevens competition on Sunday.

In the process, the Blitzboks continued their dominance of the HSBC World Series with a fifth straight tournament victory and extended their winning run to an incredible 29 matches.

The victory was sweet revenge for the Blitzboks, who were stunned by the less fancied Argentinianss in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

There was no Fiji or New Zealand at the tournament, but that should not detract from the performance of the side under coach Neil Powell as they continue to beat all-comers.