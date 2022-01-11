Sport / Rugby Blitzboks will keep foot on the pedal in Spain, says Visser B L Premium

After consecutive tournament wins in Dubai, the Blitzboks will keep their foot on the pedal when the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series resumes in Malaga from January 21-23, says forward Impi Visser.

Visser said the break has not robbed the squad of momentum and he expects the Blitzboks to continue their fine start to the season...