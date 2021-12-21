Jake White says Cyle Brink will add great value to Bulls

The Bulls have announced the signing of explosive loose-forward Cyle Brink as the latest addition to their squad.

The 27-year-old former junior Springboks and Emirates Lions star player will be joining the Vodacom Bulls from Leicester Tigers.

Renowned as a barnstorming runner and an ace at the breakdown, Brink is expected to add depth and experience to a talented group of loose-forwards at the Vodacom Bulls.

“We are very happy to have secured the services of Cyle Brink,” Vodacom Bulls director of rugby Jake White said.

“Cyle is an exceptionally gifted athlete who has proven himself as a world-class rugby player from his time at the Emirates Lions and now at Leicester Tigers in England over the past year.

“We have no doubt that he will add great value to the squad, both on and off the field, and will equally contribute with his stellar performances, experience and leadership qualities. We look forward to seeing him in the blue jumper.”