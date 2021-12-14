Sport / Rugby

Sharks’ Fynn to take a bite at Currie Cup

14 December 2021 - 18:15 LIAM DEL CARME
Etienne Fynn of the Sharks. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Former Springbok prop Etienne Fynn will spearhead the Sharks’ challenge in the 2022 Currie Cup.

Fynn, who has been honing his skills at the Sharks, takes the reins as head coach in that competition, which leaves Sean Everitt to focus on the challenge of the franchise’s senior team in the United Rugby Championship.

Fynn will be assisted by another former Springbok, JP Pietersen.

“Building player depth is important, but equally crucial is having coaches in our set-up who can be upskilled and are able to make a seamless transition to the next level,” said Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee.

“Creating pathways for growth and success is very much within our DNA and these appointments speak to that vision.

“We are confident Etienne, JP and all the other coaches involved in this campaign will bring the best out of the Currie Cup squad and we remain committed to providing a strong platform for them to thrive.”

The other coaches Coetzee referred to are former Lions and Springbok captain Warren Whiteley, who will fine-tune their line-outs; Phiwe Nomlomo, who will focus on off-the-ball skills; John McFarland, a defence specialist; and Aksventi Giorgadze, who will look at the scrums. Fynn will no doubt add his weight in that department too.

Pietersen brings a wealth of experience from a playing perspective and while his career as a coach is still in its infancy, he is young enough to relate to the players on and off the field.

The franchise hopes the appointments will help them lift the trophy for the first time since 2017.

The Sharks have been runners-up to the Bulls in the last two editions of the competition. They finished second on this year’s points table behind the Bulls before losing the final 44-10 at Loftus.

Fynn’s appointment means all the major franchises have now named their Currie Cup coaching teams.

However, the Lions, who have entrusted Mzwakhe Nkosi as Currie Cup coach, have yet to confirm the rest of their set-up.

Western Province last week installed Jerome Paarwater as their Currie Cup coach, while the Bulls appointed Gert Smal in the same role earlier in December.

The Currie Cup kicks off on January 14.

Blitzboks face double British threat in Spain

Fierce battle for supremacy expected in Pool A when World Rugby Sevens Series resumes
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Southern hemisphere Test schedule bar to rugby becoming summer sport

Boks should not play New Zealand, who would be in midseason, in what should be the SA off season
Opinion
2 days ago

WP put Paarwater in their Currie Cup mix

Former loose forward Jerome Paarwater is a long-time servant of the game in the Cape
Sport
5 days ago
