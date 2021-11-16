England’s Farrell and George to miss Bok game through injury

London — Captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George will miss England’s final autumn Test against SA on Saturday due to injuries sustained in last weekend’s 32-15 win over Australia, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Farrell suffered an ankle injury that forced him off in the second half while George hurt his knee and did not take to the field after halftime.

Gloucester duo Harry Elrington, an uncapped prop, and hooker Jack Singleton were added to the squad on Monday while prop Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day Covid-19 isolation period.

Reuters

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Tom Curry, Trevor Davison, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrand, Harry Elrington, Charlie Ewels, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill

Backs: Mark Atkinson, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Raffi Quirke, Adam Radwan, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs