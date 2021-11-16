Sport / Rugby

England’s Farrell and George to miss Bok game through injury

Gloucester pair Harry Elrington and Jack Singleton added on Monday and prop Joe Marler will join on Friday

16 November 2021 - 17:22 Mitch Phillips
England's Owen Farrell goes off injured during a match against Australia on November 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/TONY OBRIEN
England's Owen Farrell goes off injured during a match against Australia on November 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/TONY OBRIEN

London — Captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George will miss England’s final autumn Test against SA on Saturday due to injuries sustained in last weekend’s 32-15 win over Australia, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.     

Farrell suffered an ankle injury that forced him off in the second half while George hurt his knee and did not take to the field after halftime.

Gloucester duo Harry Elrington, an uncapped prop, and hooker Jack Singleton were added to the squad on Monday while prop Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day Covid-19 isolation period.

Reuters

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Tom Curry, Trevor Davison, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrand, Harry Elrington, Charlie Ewels, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill

Backs: Mark Atkinson, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Raffi Quirke, Adam Radwan, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs

Kitshoff says Boks have plenty left in the tank ahead of England Test

Prop and ‘bomb squad’ member believes they are ready for a backlash from the home side at Twickenham on Saturday
Sport
23 hours ago

Bok coach Nienaber makes changes for England showdown

Pollard, Reinach and De Jager are drafted into the starting line-up in rotational switches
Sport
23 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Kitshoff says Boks have plenty left in the tank ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Safa to ask Fifa to probe match-fixing suspicions ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boks must prepare well for England battle, says ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bafana devastated as Ghana head to playoffs
Sport / Soccer
5.
Djokovic pips Federer and Nadal as Goat, says ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.