THE WORST OF TIMES
Will end-of-year Bok tour be another graveyard for fringe players?
History shows Grant Williams, Salmaan Moerat and Joseph Dweba may end up being tackle-bag carriers
28 October 2021 - 16:44
The Springbok Class of ’21 have had much cause to reflect on the team’s last all-conquering tour of Europe in 2013.
For a team routinely chalking up notable achievements (winning the Rugby Championship, beating the All Blacks in their backyard, lifting the Webb Ellis Cup, conquering the British & Irish Lions), ticking this box has become a priority...
