Rassie back in the coaches’ box for UK Tests

Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s much talked about director of rugby, will not be carrying water bottles to the field in the Springboks’ three Tests in the UK in November.

Erasmus, who much to the chagrin of opposition coach Warren Gatland started the practice during the series against the British & Irish Lions, did not continue in that role during the Rugby Championship as he did not travel to Australia.

It was said he would reprise the role on the Springboks’ end of year tour to Wales, Scotland and England especially after Bok coach Jacques Nienaber indicated last week that Erasmus would resume “his normal role” on tour.

However, Nienaber has since poured cold water on the idea of Erasmus carrying bottles in Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.

“Rassie is here in his capacity as director of rugby,” he said from Paris in an online media briefing. “The normal trend was always only two water carriers in the technical box, but for the British & Irish Lions series World Rugby made three available and that was a role that we said we were going to fill internally. That gave Rassie the opportunity to be the water carrier,” Nienaber said.