Sport / Rugby

SA Rugby aims to have fans at Kenya-Currie Cup XV Champions Match

CEO says the partial reopening of rugby stadiums is what the sport desperately needs

12 October 2021 - 14:37 Mahlatse Mphahlele
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has welcomed the government's decision to allow for the return of fans to stadiums. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has welcomed the government's decision to allow for the return of fans to stadiums. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA Rugby is targeting to have fans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the inaugural Carling Champions Match clash between Kenya and a select Currie Cup team next month.

On Monday, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amended regulation 69 of the Disaster Management Act to allow 2,000 spectators at sporting venues.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia got the ball rolling on Tuesday and SA Rugby aims  to have fans on November 6 for the Champions Match.

“This is very welcome news and the first step to returning [and] having the freedom to sell out venues on special occasions once again,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux on the government’s decision to partially open up sporting venues.

“It is 19 months since a fan was last allowed in a rugby stadium and this is the light at the end of the tunnel that our sport has desperately needed.

“We trust that this initial allowance will increase speedily as the impact of the vaccination programme and the experience in other territories points to a further relaxation of restrictions.”

The Champions Match is an initiative between Currie Cup sponsors Black Label and SA Rugby where they aim to recognise and reward fans who will select the SA team to play against Kenya.

Bulls coach White happy with improvement of SA teams in URC

Coach says he is sure the organisers are over the moon about the health of the competition
Sport
23 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: In context, SA rugby is looking good

Local teams in the United Rugby Championship made nonsense of the perception that they were way behind their European opponents
Opinion
1 day ago

Bulls get it right at last

After a miserable start the South Africans enjoy a second-half surge to secure an emphatic victory against the Cardiff Blues
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Deschamps learns lessons from Euro 2020
Sport / Soccer
2.
England squad not strongest for Ashes, says ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Call for Bafana fans to turn up the volume
Sport / Soccer
4.
Hugo Broos looks to have Bafana on the right ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Bafana coach Broos explains decision to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Gqoboka urges Bulls teammates to quickly get used to European conditions

Sport / Rugby

Sharks utility back Curwin Bosch still has Springbok ambitions

Sport / Rugby

Pressure-cooker games will help Boks grow, says coach

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.