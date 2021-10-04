Sport / Rugby

Cane recalled for All Blacks northern hemisphere tour

04 October 2021 - 14:13 Michael Church
Sam Cane . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCE
Sam Cane . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCE

Captain Sam Cane has been recalled to the All Blacks squad for their northern hemisphere tour later in October as locks Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu return to New Zealand for family reasons.

Cane, who missed New Zealand’s involvement in the just-completed Rugby Championship in Queensland due to injury, will join up with the squad in Washington ahead of the All Blacks’ meeting with the US on October 23.

Sam Whitelock, Dane Coles and Shannon Frizell have also been added to the squad that won the southern hemisphere title alongside 20-year-old newcomer Josh Lord.

“From a physical point of view, we have come through the Rugby Championship really well,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

“Therefore, we’ve decided to add fewer players than first anticipated for the next part of our 12-week tour.”

With the squad unable to return to New Zealand from Australia due to pandemic restrictions, the All Blacks will hold a training camp on the Sunshine Coast before leaving for the US on October 17.

After the game against the Eagles on October 23, the squad will travel to Europe to face Wales on October 30 before taking on Italy a week later.

That will be followed by a clash with Ireland on November 13, with the tour finishing in Paris and a meeting with France on November 20.

Reuters

All Blacks going forward despite loss to Boks, says Foster

Coach says team learnt lessons from the Rugby Championship that can be used in 2023 World Cup
Sport
21 hours ago

Nienaber hopes Boks will gain momentum after last-gasp win over All Blacks

Coach believes the team are not at the level they were in 2019 because they did not play a lot of international rugby in 2020
Sport
21 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Constant carping in Kiwi media about Bok playing style was getting tiresome

Performance against New Zealand proved that while the South Africans lost a year to Covid they have not lost ground
Opinion
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tottenham end losing run with victory over Villa
Sport / Soccer
2.
Sundowns clip Swallows wings and open lead
Sport / Soccer
3.
All Blacks going forward despite loss to Boks, ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Danny Willett clinches Alfred Dunhill for first ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Tarry on champion owner Van Niekerk: it’s been a ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Boks embrace the moment as they look past defeats

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks coach changes backline for Boks clash

Sport / Rugby

Pollard trusts Boks’ unorthodox tactics

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.