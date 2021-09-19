Blundering Boks brace for All Black double-header
The Boks were outplayed 30-17 by a resurgent Australia side on Saturday
19 September 2021 - 17:36
Alarm bells are ringing in a shell-shocked Springbok camp as they contemplate the daunting prospect of back-to-back matches against a rampant All Black side in the Rugby Championship over the next two weeks.
Crestfallen Bok coach Jacques Nienaber admitted he was worried about the huge challenge New Zealand would pose after his blundering team slumped to a defeat against the Wallabies on Saturday...
