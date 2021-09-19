Sport / Rugby

All Blacks love playing against Springboks, says Foster

19 September 2021 - 21:04 Michael Church
Ian Foster. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Ian Foster. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

Ian Foster led New Zealand back to the top of the world rankings on Saturday, but the All Blacks’ head coach dismissed the significance of the feat as he shifts attention to this week’s Rugby Championship clash with world champions SA.

The All Blacks supplanted the Springboks as the sport’s top-rated team with a 36-13 win over Argentina in Brisbane hours after the Springboks had slipped to a second successive loss against Australia.

The two nations will go head-to-head on Saturday in Townsville in their first meeting in 2021’s southern hemisphere championship, and Foster has his sights fixed on the clash with Jacques Nienaber’s side.

“It’s not on our mind at all,” said Foster of the All Blacks’ move into the No 1 spot. “I’m not saying that to downplay it.”

With the SA match looming, he told a news conference after the Argentina match, “We’ll get excited about that. We’re more interested in winning a Test match than where we sit on the rankings.

“If we focus too much on the other thing, we’ll get tripped up and won’t be there for very long and that doesn’t interest us either.”

The All Blacks have been in commanding form in the competition so far, defeating Argentina with a second-string line-up on Saturday after notching up a comfortable victory over the Pumas the previous weekend.

Foster’s team led the standings in the Rugby Championship with a maximum 20 points from their first four games. Anything other than a bonus point win for the Springboks will hand New Zealand the title.

“We love playing Test matches, but we really love playing SA, probably because of the amount of respect we’ve got for them,” said Foster.

“Over history it’s been an outstanding rivalry. We’re not so much talking about No 1s and No 2s, we’ve got a chance to go to Townsville to play a foe we’ve got a lot of respect for and put ourselves in a pretty nice position in this championship.”

Reuters

Blundering Boks brace for All Black double-header

SA face a huge challenge, with New Zealand  undefeated in the Rugby Championship
Sport
4 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Mental staleness after Lions series and lack of attack coach trouble Boks

Absence of former Golden Lions mentor Swys de Bruin is intensely felt amid woeful execution
Opinion
4 hours ago

Springbok loose forward Vermeulen leaves Bulls for Ulster

Star player to join new club after year-end Test matches
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lingard and De Gea earn dramatic late win for Man ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
New Zealand pull out of Pakistan tour after ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Baxter apologises to fans after Amakhosi’s Royal ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Former England striker Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81
Sport / Soccer
5.
Blundering Boks brace for All Black double-header
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Boks like it tough, says Kwagga as he throws down the gauntlet to Wallabies

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett says Argentina will bring ‘edge’ into rematch

Sport / Rugby

Reinforcements to reinvigorate high-flying All Blacks

Sport / Rugby

Experience will get Boks out of tight spot, says Mostert

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.