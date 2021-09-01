Playing at 2023 World Cup? Bring it on, says Vermeulen

Paradoxically perhaps, his absence from the bruising series against the Lions has extended his career. Still, it was a bucket list item that escaped him after an untimely ankle operation.

“My injury was a bit more severe than everyone else thought,” Vermeulen revealed. “I was hoping to get back for the first Test against the Lions but unfortunately I wasn’t ready.

“In training I went to Jacques and told him I’m going to drop the team if I made it onto the field. That was the right decision at that stage.

“I had to make sure I healed up completely and be ready and fit for the after games. Obviously it is difficult to sit on the sidelines. By running water you can get into the coach’s head and you can be that extra voice for the coaches on the field. You can give some pointers to the guys, where to play, what to do, given what we see from the outside. It was a nice way of coming back into the squad.”

He has had to make peace with missing out on the Lions series, the process perhaps soothed by his proximity to the Boks’ triumph.

“It was tough missing out on the Lions. It was the last bucket-list tick that I wanted to be part of. I was part of the squad and was lucky enough to be next to the field and the players when they played the last game.

“The transition going into being water boy got you pumped up to play the game. That helped me a lot.”