Boks face huge challenges on tour, says coach

The Springboks are under no illusion about the huge challenge awaiting them as they prepare for double-headers against the Wallabies and All Blacks away from home, coach Jacques Nienaber said.

After reigning supreme on home soil, the Springboks face their first match on foreign soil for almost two years when they take on Australia on September 12.

After sweeping the British & Irish Lions, Argentina and Georgia aside, the Boks are ramping up preparations in Brisbane for their next Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies at the CBUS Super Stadium in the city of Gold Coast.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber said the focus in the next few days is on acclimatising to their new environment. Their first game against the Wallabies, will be followed by another match-up between them at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on September 18.

They will then face New Zealand on September 25 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville and on October 2 in Gold Coast.

“We are excited to be in Australia and to begin our preparations for the away leg of the Rugby Championship,” Nienaber said. “The time zone and conditions are obviously different to that which we experienced in SA, so getting acclimatised and settled in as quickly as possible will be vital.

“Fortunately, we are allowed training during specific times of the day while we are in quarantine, and we need to make the most of those sessions to ensure that we hit the ground running in our opening Test.

“We have two weeks to adapt and settle in, and the team realise the importance of using this time wisely to get ready for the challenging run of matches ahead both mentally and physically as we attempt to defend our Rugby Championship title.

“We are playing against Australia in back-to-back matches on their home patch with supporters in the stadiums, which is something we haven’t experienced since the Rugby World Cup final in 2019.

“Then we face the task of playing two Tests in a row against New Zealand. So, we are under no illusions about the challenge that awaits us,” he added.

“That said, we have achieved rewarding results so far this season with the structures and systems we have in place, and the sooner we get back into the swing of things, the better prepared we will be when we take to the field.”

Despite entering a different time zone, Nienaber was confident the team would be settled in and ready for action for the opening Test against Australia.

“We have two weeks to adapt to the time zone and conditions due to our mandatory quarantine period, and that combined with proper on-field preparations will bode well for the team before the first match,” he said.

“This extra time will also be valuable for the players nursing niggles to recover fully. All of the players should be available for selection for the first Test, so the coaches will be in a good position in terms of squad selection when we begin our preparations for those matches.”

SA Rugby’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, will remain in SA for the opening stages of the tour, and that he may join the team for the latter stages.

The Springboks are at the top of the Rugby Championship standings after earning nine points in their first two matches, with the All Blacks in second place on five points after defeating Australia with a bonus point.

Australia and Argentina have yet to get off the mark after failing to secure log points in their matches.

Springbok squad for Rugby Championship:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane.

Hookers: Joseph Dweba, Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie.

Loose forwards: Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Dan du Preez.

Utility forwards: Rynhardt Elstadt, Jean-Luc du Preez.

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams.

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn.

Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel.

Outside Backs: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Rosko Specman.

Utility backs: Damian Willemse, Frans Steyn.