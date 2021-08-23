Springboks await Championship decision

Meanwhile, SA Rugby also announced that Grant Williams will join the Springbok squad in Nelson Mandela Bay as scrumhalf cover for Jaden Hendrikse, who has been ruled out with a leg fracture.

Substitute Hendrikse was stretchered off the field after seven minutes of action after a tackle in the team’s 29-10 victory against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday and has been ruled out for the remainder of the competition.

Williams, who has made a strong statement on the field for the Sharks, joins Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach as the scrumhalves in the squad.

The good news is that De Klerk and Jantjies, who were both on the injury list in the past two weeks, are on track with their recovery from a leg strain and hip pointer niggle respectively and will be available for selection for the Tests against Australia and New Zealand.

“It is sad to lose a player like Jaden who was really beginning to find his feet in the system and starting to make his mark in Test rugby, but unfortunately injuries are part of the game,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

“We are lucky to have a handful of talented scrumhalves in the country, and as coaches we have been impressed with Grant’s form this season.

“He will certainly benefit from being in the squad and being exposed to our structures and systems, and we are looking forward to seeing what he has to offer.”