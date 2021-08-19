Boks need to stay on mission after first win, Pollard warns

Pollard said it is important for the Boks to have goals in between World Cups.

“World Cups are massive but in between you want to achieve things, and there are three Rugby Championships to be won and a lot of stuff that goes on. At the moment we want to keep that winning momentum, and also build some squad depth and get some guys to gain experience before the next World Cup.

“That is a massive target for us and it will be great if we can achieve winning the World Cup again.

“Is it easy to stay switched on in a squad system, when we play one week and not the next. It’s not hard because of the way we prepare.

“As coach Jacques Nienaber says, you just have role changes, it is not rest. We did everything we could last week to prepare the boys so that they were at their best on Saturday against Argentina. Now it is the same for those guys this week.

“Every week you stay focused as much as you can and over the weekend you can relax a bit. It is also important just to have a bit of break mentally. On Monday we were all buzzing to go for the next game.”