Lood de Jager set to join Springboks’ 50-cap club

Hot on the heels of Handré Pollard, Steven Kitshoff and Damian de Allende reaching the Springboks’ 50-cap club, this Saturday it is Lood de Jager’s turn when the team squares up to Argentina in Gqeberha.

Another member of the squad joining the elite group is obviously good news for coach Jacques Nienaber, who played a significant part in the developmental of the current crop of Springboks.

“I was fortunate to work with a lot of these players. Sixteen of them through 2010, 2011 and 2012,” said Nienaber. “I started working with Lood only in 2016 when I rejoined the Boks for a short stint before we went to Munster. I can take my hat off to him given all the ups and downs he had.

“My experience with him isn’t a lot, he got injured — the shoulder injury then that unfortunate leg injury — and was out for a long time.”

De Jager has certainly had to deal with the vicissitudes of being a Bok and operating in the rough and tumble of rugby’s engine room.

The bumps in the road were not limited to orthopaedic upheaval. He was in the team when they lost to Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and Argentina and Italy the next year. He came off the bench in the 57-0 rout the Boks suffered at the hands of the All Blacks in 2017.

Those pains have eased but he has had to pay a physical toll lately. Shoulder dislocation in the World Cup final caused him to depart the scene with pain etched on his face.

He had barely recovered when a broken fibula and knee ligament damage in a training ground accident cast fresh doubt over his participation in the series against the British & Irish Lions. He got back in time for the second Test but with no game time under the belt.

“Lood is slowly getting back to match fitness. He has now played about 200 minutes, that is two-and-a-half full games. I’m very happy for him,” said Nienaber.