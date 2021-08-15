Siya Kolisi says it’s tough not having fans at stadium

Though it was amazing to be back in his hometown, Gqeberha, it was tough not having fans in Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to watch the Springboks beat Argentina, says captain Siya Kolisi.

The Boks started their Rugby Championship campaign with a 32-12 win over Los Pumas in a match that was played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 protocols.

SA fielded a new-look team against Argentina that included 10 changes to the starting line-up that beat the British & Irish Lions in their previous Test.

After starting on a winning note, Kolisi said the Boks want to finish the job next week in the second match of a double-header at the same stadium

“It is amazing being back in Gqeberha, but is tough not to have people come and watch us in the stadium,” he said. “But outside our hotel people came to support us and wish us well.

“It was beautiful to see, and I love our South African people. No matter how small, they always make that effort to be there and we want to say thank you to the people. It really means a lot to us, and we can’t wait for next week to finish strong.”

Kolisi said Argentina had been a tough nut to crack in a physical battle between the southern hemisphere rivals.

“We worked really hard to win this Test,” he said. “It was tough and it was a different challenge to the one we faced against the Lions in our previous match.