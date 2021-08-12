Sport / Rugby

Georgia rugby coach fighting for his life in Johannesburg hospital

With others in his camp he contracted the virus after his side’s loss to the Boks on July 2

12 August 2021 - 15:38 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Georgia rugby coach Levan Maisashvili remains in a critical condition with Covid-19 complications. Picture: GEORGIA RUGBY
Georgia rugby coach Levan Maisashvili remains in a critical condition with Covid-19 complications. Picture: GEORGIA RUGBY

Georgia Rugby Union (GRU) president Ioseb Tkemaladze has confirmed that its senior national team coach, Levan Maisashvili, is in a critical condition at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg with Covid-19 complications.

Maisashvili has been in hospital for more than a month after he contracted the virus during Georgia’s trip to SA to play the Springboks. He was one of the people in the Georgian camp to contract the virus after his side’s 40-9 defeat to the Springboks on July 2 in the first Test. The outbreak led to the cancellation of the second match.

“As you may be aware, the head coach of the Georgian national team, Levan Maisashvili, has been on ongoing treatment in Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg with serious Covid-19 complications of over one month,” Tkemaladze said in a statement.

“Unfortunately his condition is still critical, but we do not lose hope of his recovery. Our optimism is motivated by the current cutting-edge and most attentive medical care, along with Levan’s uncompromising fighting ability.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards top management of the Netcare hospitals network for their support, especially to the Netcare Milpark Hospital team, for their dedicated work and great attention.”

Coach explains wholesale Bok changes for Argentina Test

Player welfare is paramount in the middle of five high-intensity matches, Jacques Nienaber says
Sport
23 hours ago

Battle for Bok prop berths is healthy, Vincent Koch says

Players poised for the chance to take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday
Sport
1 day ago

Elton Jantjies determined to prove his worth against Argentina

The talented running flyhalf knows that every game is ultimately all about the team
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
LALI STANDER: Savour the small wins and victory ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Messi’s arrival at PSG sets money train in motion
Sport / Soccer
3.
Kaitano Tembo talks up Chiefs ahead of new season
Sport / Soccer
4.
Coach explains wholesale Bok changes for ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Baxter backs ‘Bibo’ Radebe to feature for Chiefs
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Rugby has many styles, and the Boks were certainly not boring

Opinion / Columnists

Blow to Boks as surgery sidelines Pieter-Steph du Toit

Sport / Rugby

Jacques Nienaber rejigs Bok squad for Argentina clash

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.