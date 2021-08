Georgia rugby coach fighting for his life in Johannesburg hospital

Georgia Rugby Union (GRU) president Ioseb Tkemaladze has confirmed that its senior national team coach, Levan Maisashvili, is in a critical condition at Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg with Covid-19 complications.

Maisashvili has been in hospital for more than a month after he contracted the virus during Georgia’s trip to SA to play the Springboks. He was one of the people in the Georgian camp to contract the virus after his side’s 40-9 defeat to the Springboks on July 2 in the first Test. The outbreak led to the cancellation of the second match.

“As you may be aware, the head coach of the Georgian national team, Levan Maisashvili, has been on ongoing treatment in Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg with serious Covid-19 complications of over one month,” Tkemaladze said in a statement.

“Unfortunately his condition is still critical, but we do not lose hope of his recovery. Our optimism is motivated by the current cutting-edge and most attentive medical care, along with Levan’s uncompromising fighting ability.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards top management of the Netcare hospitals network for their support, especially to the Netcare Milpark Hospital team, for their dedicated work and great attention.”