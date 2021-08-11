Just days after the commendable 2-1 series win over the British & Irish Lions‚ the Boks take on the Pumas in their opening match of the Rugby Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber made 10 changes to the starting team and two changes on the bench‚ going for a six-two split of forwards.

The only players who have retained their places in the starting team are captain Siya Kolisi‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Lood de Jager‚ Jasper Wiese and Cobus Reinach.

The changes to the pack see Ox Nché and Wilco Louw join forces with debutant Joseph Dweba in the front row to replace Steven Kitshoff‚ Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi, respectively.

“The changes are pretty much more about player welfare than anything else because we obviously have some strategic goals we want to achieve‚” he said.

“Our first goal will always be to try to win the match‚ and the second is to create depth in the squad for players to gain experience‚ and this gives us an opportunity to do it. Again‚ I want to reiterate and amplify‚ there is no disrespect to Argentina and we know it is going to be a really tough Test match.”

Nienaber also clarified that the changes were necessary because they are in the middle of a cycle of five high-intensity Test matches in as many weeks.

“Our challenge is that we have five big Test matches on five consecutive weekends. That is the three matches we played against the British & Irish Lions and the two against Argentina. Unfortunately, we are in a position where we have to look at player welfare.”

Honest conversation

Though he has full confidence in the players who will do duty at the weekend‚ Nienaber acknowledged Argentina cannot be taken lightly.

“Like I said‚ there is zero disrespect to Argentina. We have had an open and honest conversation with the players because since the Rugby World Cup‚ Argentina [have] played seven Test matches and only lost one.

“If you look at the Test matches they have played‚ they played twice against New Zealand‚ twice against Australia‚ twice against Wales‚ who are the Six Nations champions‚ and one against Romania.”

Nienaber also zoomed in on the specific changes he made for this match.

“The starting front row has not played for a while. Ox Nché played in the first Test and got injured‚ Joseph Dweba played for SA A‚ but this will be his first Test for SA.

“Wilco Louw is not new to the Springboks, because he’s played before and was with us in 2018. Wilco is an old new guy coming back‚ but there is consistency in the second row. Then if you look at the front row‚ coming off the bench are the same guys who finished the Test against the British & Irish Lions.

“We have a new backline and the guys coming off the bench in Herschel Jantjies and Morné Steyn also came off the bench in the last Test. In defence‚ Jesse Kriel will take over defensive captain duties from Lukhanyo Am.

“We are fortunate to have two world-class number 13s‚ and I am not even mentioning a guy like Frans Steyn. If you look at the experience at that position‚ I think Jesse is three or four games away from playing 50 Test matches for SA.”