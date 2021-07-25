We have to salvage this, says Bok coach Nienaber

The Springboks have built much of their preparation for this series against the British & Irish Lions by looking in the rear-view mirror.

Their World Cup success was their point of reference and they may argue now that they have lost the first Test 22-17 they have more cause for their retrospective approach.

Now that the smart money is on them losing this Test series‚ they will need to invoke the belief and bloody-mindedness that saw them overcome even greater odds at the World Cup.

By losing their opening game then against New Zealand the Springboks under Rassie Erasmus needed to win every remaining game to lift the Webb Ellis Cup. They did that with aplomb.