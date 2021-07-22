Sport / Rugby

Boks pin hopes on Kwagga to tame Lions

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber backs versatile loose forward to rise to the challenge for the first Test on Saturday

22 July 2021 - 16:25 George Byron

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is counting on pocket-rocket Kwagga Smith to rise to the challenge and fill the void left by injured man-mountain Duane Vermeulen in SA’s pack.

Though Smith may not offer the physical presence that Vermeulen does at No 8, he will pose a different kind of threat to the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s first Test at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...

