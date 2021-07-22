Boks pin hopes on Kwagga to tame Lions
Bok coach Jacques Nienaber backs versatile loose forward to rise to the challenge for the first Test on Saturday
22 July 2021 - 16:25
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is counting on pocket-rocket Kwagga Smith to rise to the challenge and fill the void left by injured man-mountain Duane Vermeulen in SA’s pack.
Though Smith may not offer the physical presence that Vermeulen does at No 8, he will pose a different kind of threat to the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s first Test at Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6pm)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now