No mind games behind early Bok announcement, says Nienaber

Nienaber said the Boks are preparing to face a versatile Lions side that have many options.

“They can go with the aerial bombardment, they can go with an out-passing, outflanking game, they can come direct,” he said.

“So that’s probably the big challenge for us — they’ve selected a squad that is very versatile and they can confront us with multiple styles, so that’s probably going to be one of the bigger challenges I’m looking forward to, to see how we can handle that.

“That’s why I say, if you look at the squad we’ve selected, that team will have to find solutions in the game because I think we are going to be tested on multiple fronts.

“If you look at the squad they selected, they are the best of the best of four top nations in the world combined together, so obviously the skill set that they possess is multiple.

“If the flyhalf struggles, he might be the No 1 flyhalf in Wales … [but] they just take the No 1 flyhalf in England. If he struggles, they just take the No 1 flyhalf in Scotland.

“That is the big challenge of a British & Irish Lions tour.”