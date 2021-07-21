Boschendal named official wine partner for British & Irish Lions tour to SA

DGB, a leading premium wine company in SA, has secured the rights for Boschendal as the official wine partner to the much-anticipated tour by the British & Irish Lions, which will see the might of British and Irish rugby take on the Springboks as well as various provincial teams. The matches between July 3 and August 7 incorporate eight games, including three tests against the world champion Springboks.

All eight matches of the Lions Tour will be played in Gauteng and Cape Town to minimise the risk of disruption the Covid-19 pandemic could cause. The schedule accommodates stable team bases and training venues and significantly reduces travel.

DGB executive chair Tim Hutchinson says the official association between Boschendal and the British & Irish Lions tour was announced ahead of one of the most eagerly awaited events of the international rugby calendar.

“This year marks the 130th commemoration of rugby between SA and the Lions, who first toured the country in 1891,” says Hutchinson. “Besides the intense traditional rivalry and the fact that we only see the Lions here every 12 years, this year’s tour is a historic one as the hurdles posed by the pandemic had to be overcome to make it a reality. It’s a huge privilege that one of DGB’s premium wine brands, Boschendal, was chosen as the official wine partner to this piece of sporting history, which promises to be one of the most closely contested series in the annals of Springbok-Lions rivalry.”

DGB has a close association with national SA sport. Its famed Douglas Green wine brand was the official wine of the 1995 Rugby World Cup when Francois Pienaar’s team beat the All Blacks with the legendary Nelson Mandela in attendance. When SA hosted the Cricket World Cup in 2003, Bellingham was the official wine sponsor. And when SA was readmitted to the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, DGB sent a team over to run and manage the SA team hospitality pavilion, serving its brands to the SA Olympic Committee guests.