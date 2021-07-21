Sport / Rugby

Damian De Allende says lucky to play again after fire pit explosion

World Cup winner De Allende sustained burns to his legs, hands and face

21 July 2021 - 14:18 Manasi Pathak
Springbok centre Damian de Allende said he went into "a bit of a shock" after he was burned in a fire pit accident in June and is lucky to play again following his selection for Saturday's opening Test against the British & Irish Lions.

De Allende and Springbok lock RG Snyman were with Munster teammates Mike Haley and CJ Stander when petrol was poured onto the fire, causing an explosion.

"I am just grateful it didn't end up being any worse," De Allende said. "Obviously thinking of a guy like RG, I think he got the worst of it… I got lucky and I am just glad it wasn’t worse. I am just glad I got to play rugby again.

"After it happened I did go into a bit of shock and I was in hospital on morphine and it was tough. When it wore off the pain started to kick in, it really struck me how bad it was and how much worse it could have been and how lucky I had been."

Reuters

