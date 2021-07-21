Sport / Rugby Alun Wyn Jones back to captain Lions in first Test after surprise recovery Lock had been ruled out of tour after he dislocated his shoulder in warm-up win over Japan

Alun Wyn Jones’s remarkable return from injury is complete after he was named captain of the British and Irish Lions side to face the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, a team that also contains three Scots for the first time in 24 years.

Lock Jones had initially been ruled out of the tour after he dislocated his shoulder in the warm-up victory over Japan on June 26, but with the injury less severe than first feared, he was able to rejoin the squad in Cape Town last week and played 30 minutes against the Stormers...