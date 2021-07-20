Sport / Rugby Lions must match Bok power to stay in the game, says Dan Biggar Flyhalf defends world champions’ strategy of physical domination and kicking

British & Irish Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar believes that unless his side front up to the physicality of the Springboks, the three-match Test series will be lost even before the first game kicks off in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Wales international said SA’s gameplan stems from winning the physical battle and if the world champions get on the front foot they will be difficult to stop. He also dismissed the idea that a big pack and a reliance on kicking from hand is “boring”...