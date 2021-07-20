Sport / Rugby

All Boks-Lions Tests to be played in Cape Town

Return to Gauteng at this time would only increase risks, says SA Rugby boss Jurie Roux

20 July 2021 - 18:37 Nick Said
Jurie Roux. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Jurie Roux. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN

Cape Town - All three Tests between world champions SA and the British & Irish Lions will be played in Cape Town, officials confirmed on Tuesday, wary that the risks associated of a return to the altitude of the highveld are too great.

The second and third Tests in the series were due to be staged in Johannesburg, but with SA experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections driven by high numbers in the Gauteng province, the decision has been made to remain in Cape Town beyond Saturday’s first Test.

“The data pointed in only one direction,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a statement. “The series has already been significantly disrupted by Covid-19 and a return to Gauteng at this time would only increase the risks.

“We now have two teams in biosecure environments without any positive cases or anyone in isolation. To now return to the highveld would expose the series to renewed risk.”

Ben Calveley, MD for the British & Irish Lions, said they were in full agreement. “We are fully supportive of this decision which we believe to be in the best interest of the Test series,” he said.

All three Tests will be played without fans with SA in level 4 lockdown, the second most severe category.

The Springboks have been hardest hit by Covid-19 cases, having had 14 players and six staff members, including coach Jacques Nienaber, contract the virus.

Most are now clear of infection ahead of the first Test at the Cape Town Stadium this weekend.

Reuters

