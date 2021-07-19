Sport / Rugby

Prop Furlong itching to face bruising Boks in first Test

British & Irish Lions front-row player expects real ‘big boy rugby’ when trying to handle SA’s scrum and maul dominance

19 July 2021 - 17:13 Nick Said
Tadhg Furlong of the British & Irish Lions. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Tadhg Furlong of the British & Irish Lions. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES

Cape Town — British & Irish Lions prop Tadhg Furlong is ready to front up to the immense physical challenge of the Springboks in Saturday’s first Test in Cape Town as he prepares for “big boy rugby” in what is likely to be a bruising forward battle.   

Coach Warren Gatland will announce his team on Thursday, and with Furlong having had game time with all three hookers in the squad in the warm-up games — each time alongside fellow prop Rory Sutherland — he is hopeful of getting the nod.

“It’s big boy rugby, isn’t it? It is a huge challenge for us, it is so ingrained in SA’s DNA, that scrum and maul dominance,” Furlong told reporters on Monday.

“It is a huge challenge for the pack and whichever substitutes are selected. It is one of the great things about playing Test series in SA and the lads are hugely up for it.”

Furlong admits front-row play is as much about combinations as anywhere else on the pitch and that “time in the saddle” together is crucially important.

“I have a good understanding with Rory, we have played with three hookers as well and sometimes it can be a little hard to get everyone up on the same page.”

The Irishman says there can be a big difference depending on which of the hookers they pack down with — England’s Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, or Wales’ Ken Owens.

“From a technical perspective it changes a bit. It is even where your left hand binds on the hooker. Trying to get your shoulder position right.

“There is a little bit of tweaking, it is a very technical position the front row, so you need to get the feel right about where they bind on you. It takes a bit of combination, a few conversations and some set-ups in the team room.”

The scrum is likely to be a huge factor in deciding the series and that will also mean understanding what each of the referees expect to see in the set-piece, starting with Australian Nic Berry on Saturday.

“There has been stuff coming out from World Rugby on the way they want teams to scrum,” Furlong says. “We try to do that as best we can.

“We have an opportunity to chat to the referee before the game to try to align what we do so that he sees what he wants in the game. But you have to look at yourself first before you try to manage referees.”

Reuters

Springboks ready for Lions Test series, says star flyhalf

It will come down to physicality, set pieces and the basics as it always does in big Test match rugby, says Handré Pollard
Sport
3 hours ago

Powell to be ‘virtual’ coach in Blitzboks’ quest for Games gold

The Sevens manager is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19
Sport
5 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Questions raised over who should play flyhalf against the Lions

There can be no doubt that Pollard brings so many more options to the Boks than Steyn does at flyhalf
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bafana hold their nerve to down Senegal in ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Computer gaming addiction — football’s silent ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
No decision yet on Rashford surgery, says Man ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Debutant Morikawa wins British Open as Oosthuizen ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Hamilton takes controversial eighth home British ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.